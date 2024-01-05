Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

SNV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 581,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,677 shares of company stock worth $143,137. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

