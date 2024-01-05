T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Position Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,566 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 996,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 74,366 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 240,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 41,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $398.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

