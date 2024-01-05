Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 280,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

