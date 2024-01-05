Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $60,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

