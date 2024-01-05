Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

