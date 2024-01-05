TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$54.00 by ATB Capital

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$54.00 price objective by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.44.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$53.26. 846,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.89. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.56.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

