Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. 395,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

