Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

TXN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

