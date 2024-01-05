TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 18,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average volume of 6,330 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,921. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

