The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after buying an additional 368,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

