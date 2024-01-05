The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Holdings Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $37.73 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

