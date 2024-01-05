The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

