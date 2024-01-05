The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $395,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

