The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,472.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.12 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

