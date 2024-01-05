The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.63. 504,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

