The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,750. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

