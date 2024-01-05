The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 642.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 151.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

