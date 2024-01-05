The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 32.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

