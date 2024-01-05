The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE TKR opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

