The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $193.68. 247,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.