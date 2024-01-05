The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 3,375,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,531. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

