TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

