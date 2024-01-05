Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.42. 866,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

