Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Down 6.5%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 593.60 ($7.56). Approximately 224,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 169,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.60 ($8.08).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £835.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.96 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 650.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 646.47.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

