Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 1%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 357,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 535,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$431.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1189128 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

