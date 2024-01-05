Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 1%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 357,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 535,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The firm has a market cap of C$431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1189128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

