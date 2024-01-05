Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45). 233,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 154,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Time Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Time Finance

In other news, insider Ronald Russell purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($45,842.35). In other news, insider Edward Rimmer sold 65,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £20,945.28 ($26,671.69). Also, insider Ronald Russell bought 120,000 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($45,842.35). Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

