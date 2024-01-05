Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.33

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

