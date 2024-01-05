Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.72

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$117.72 and last traded at C$115.14, with a volume of 14201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.1041111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

