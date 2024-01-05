Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,103,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,874 shares.The stock last traded at $64.68 and had previously closed at $64.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.