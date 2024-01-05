Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.40

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 39471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Torrid Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

