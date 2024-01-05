Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.02. 52,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 214,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.



Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

