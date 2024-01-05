Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

