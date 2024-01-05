Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $92.37.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

