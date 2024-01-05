Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

