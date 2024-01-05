Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 384,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 356,245 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $56.30 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

