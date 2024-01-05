Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.