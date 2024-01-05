Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,108 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

