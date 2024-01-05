Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.