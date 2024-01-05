Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

