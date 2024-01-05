Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $24.29. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

