TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TOWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

TowneBank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

