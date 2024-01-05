Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 358% compared to the typical volume of 3,297 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 2,573,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,906,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,823 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

