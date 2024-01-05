Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 14,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 11,715 call options.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 4,026,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Insider Activity at WW International

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

