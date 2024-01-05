Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inogen Call Options (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,966 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,151% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inogen by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 553,609 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 28.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 492,347 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 387,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $6,687,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 1,325,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41). Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.