Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 176,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 998,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.