Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Shares Down 1.7%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,258,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,318,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.16% of Trio Petroleum worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,300-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.