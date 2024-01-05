Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 3%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 80,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 535,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.