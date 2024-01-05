TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.59. 4,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

