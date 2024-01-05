Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.02.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,825. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 69,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.